Baltimore County Police charge woman, 36, with fatally stabbing man she lived with in Dundalk

A 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged with fatally stabbing the man she lived with in Dundalk on Monday night.
Baltimore County police said Wednesday that they arrested Shannon Nicole Gelvar, 36, and she is charged with first-degree murder, according to online court records. She is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
Police said an argument broke out between Gelvar and David Donald Magill Jr. and that the two lived together.
Magill, 37, died Tuesday morning at the Bayview Medical Center, where he was taken after being attacked in the 3100 block of Yorkway, police said.
Officers arrived there around 10:30 p.m. Monday and found Magill “suffering from a stab wound to his upper body,” police said in a news release.