Minor hospitalized after Baltimore County shooting, police say

Baltimore County Police say officers responded to a shooting in Rosedale on Sunday afternoon that required a minor to be hospitalized.

Detective John Connor said officers arrived to the 6000 block of Marquette Road shortly after 3:15 p.m. That is the approximate location of Gardenvillage Park, just across the city-county border.

As of Sunday afternoon, Conner said the condition of the victim is unknown. He did not release suspect information and said that officers from the violent crimes unit are investigating the shooting.