One man is dead, another injured in Tuesday night shooting in Milford Mill

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 09, 2021 11:51 PM

One man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Milford Mill on Tuesday night, police said.

Baltimore County Police said after 11 p.m. that the two men were shot near Rolling Road and Church Lane around 6:30 p.m.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene they found a man shot in the lower body. He was transported to a hospital. The other man died from his injuries but police did not specify whether it was at the scene or the hospital.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges.

