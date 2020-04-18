xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Man shot Friday night in Baltimore County; reward offered for information leading to arrest

Tim Prudente
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 18, 2020 4:23 PM

A man was shot in his lower body Friday night in the Rossville community of Baltimore County, police said.

Baltimore County Police said the man checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers found him there around 9 p.m.

Police believe the man was shot near Kimbark Court and Brushfield Road. Rossville lies just east of Overlea and southwest of White Marsh.

Officers did not provide the man’s condition on Saturday. A reward is offered for information that leads police to arrest the shooter.

Anyone with information can call 410-307-2020.

