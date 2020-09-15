Baltimore County officers fire shots toward robbery suspects in downtown Baltimore

A Baltimore County police detective fired shots at a car driven by an alleged robbery suspect who officials said veered toward the officer following an attempted arrest in downtown Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.
Through “investigative techniques,” police said, detectives located two robbery suspects who were at a hotel in the city. Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman Vickie Wareheim did not identify the two suspects but said they committed “multiple” robberies throughout the county.
Wareheim said the city police department was not involved in the incident.
Around 2:15 p.m., detectives found the two suspects outside Hotel RL at the intersection of Redwood and Calvert streets in the city.
Detectives coordinated with the hotel that valet to bring the suspects around, allowing the authorities to make an arrest.
Wareheim says they believe the suspects noticed officers pulling up so the detectives got out the car, turned their signals on and announced they were making an arrest.
The suspects then hopped back into the car and crashed into the back of a police Suburban, Wareheim said, then veered toward the detective standing nearby. That’s when the detective fired in the direction of the suspects.
After the detective shot, the suspect vehicle fled, heading north on South Calvert Street.
Officers located the vehicle and arrested one suspect, Wareheim said, but are still searching for the driver.
The department did not name the suspect, as formal charges are still pending. It’s unclear how many shots were fired and if detectives were wearing body cameras, Wareheim said.