Baltimore County teens charged in carjacking after crashing into trash truck on I-695 last week

Two Baltimore County teens were charged with carjacking and then crashing into a trash truck along Interstate 695 last week, police said Thursday night.
Baltimore County Police said Daryl Maurice Brown, 19, of Middle River and Robert Louis Davis, 18, of Baltimore are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
Brown is facing six charges, including armed carjacking, armed robbery and second-degree assault. Davis is facing five counts, including armed robbery, robbery and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Police said the teens were inside a Honda Crosstour on Feb. 25 when they attempted to exit I-695 onto Pulaski Highway and collided with a trash truck. The crash caused the inner loop to be closed for several hours.
Brown and Davis were transported to hospitals, treated and released. The two are accused of stealing the Honda after assaulting a woman in the 2000 block of Kelbourne Road.
The victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and released.