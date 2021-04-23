Bladensburg Police officer arrested Thursday, accused of sex crimes with a minor in Baltimore County

A Bladensburg Police Department officer was arrested Thursday and accused of sex crimes with a minor in Baltimore County.
The Baltimore County Police Department said LoQune Lee Brown, 34, turned himself into police after a warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday. Brown, who’s from Woodlawn, is a corporal with the Bladensburg Police Department.
Brown is charged with two counts of third-degree sex offense, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree assault. He is being held on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Baltimore County police said detectives discovered between July and November 2020 that Brown allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile relative at his home on two separate occasions.