Halethorpe restaurant owner in critical condition after being shot during a break-in

A Halethorpe restaurant owner is in critical condition after being shot by three people who broke into his establishment late Tuesday night.
Baltimore County police said they were called to 15 De Septembre, a Salvadorean restauarant, just before 11 p.m.
When officers arrived at 3911 Hollins Ferry Road, police said they found the owner shot in the upper body. Police said the man was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries after witnesses came to his aid.
Authorities said the suspects fled before police arrived but investigators determined that three people “forced their way into the rear” and then shot the owner.
A $2,000 reward from Metro Crime Stoppers is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and charges for the individuals.