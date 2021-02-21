56-year-old Owings Mills man arrested after barricading himself in his home following dispute, police say

A 56-year-old Owings Mills man was arrested Saturday after he assaulted his daughter, threatened a tow truck driver at gunpoint and then barricaded himself in his home, Baltimore County police said Sunday.
Andrew Gardner, of the 12000 block of Park Heights Ave., is charged with assault and firearm charges, police said. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bail, according to online court records.
Police say Gardner became irate after his daughter’s car became stuck in the family’s driveway along with the tow truck she had called to help.
Gardner is accused of physically assaulting his 34-year-old daughter and threatening the driver of the tow truck at gunpoint.
He eventually barricaded himself inside the family’s home for several hours but negotiators with the police were “instrumental” in bringing about a peaceful resolution, the department said.