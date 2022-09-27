D.C. Police: Suspect in August killing of a Baltimore man shot at officers Tuesday

A suspect in the August shooting of a 25-year-old Baltimore man fired at police Tuesday, D.C. Police said.

A woman called 911 at about 6:20 a.m. to tell police she had seen a man in the 5300 block of Ames Street Northeast matching the police description of Avery Miler, who is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court warrant for first degree murder while armed, Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said Tuesday.

Aryeh Wolf was working on solar panels in the Marshall Heights neighborhood of D.C. on the afternoon of Aug. 10 when he was shot to death, leaving behind a wife and an infant daughter. Metropolitan Police identified Miler as a suspect in the shooting on Aug. 22.

MPD provides an update on the spotting of 27 y/o Avery Miler, in the 5300 block of Ames St, NE. The suspect is believed to have shot and killed 25 y/o Aryeh Wolf. A heavy police presence will remain in the area. https://t.co/O17p9YamVu — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 27, 2022

Parsons said that when officers responded, a man matching a description of Miler fired at them with a handgun before fleeing on foot. No officers were injured.

“At this time there’s no indication that officers returned fire,” Parsons said, but he said footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras would be reviewed.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives provided support to police.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Tuesday evening that Miler remains outstanding.

Anyone who knows of Miler’s whereabouts or has knowledge of the shooting are asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the police tip line at 50411.