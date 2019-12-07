The latest spate of fires started Friday afternoon in the Mount Clare Junction area of Southwest Baltimore. The first was reported at 4:26 p.m. in the 2400 block of Christian St., with the next at 4:40 p.m. in the 500 block of S. Bentalou St. and another at at 5:44 p.m. in the 300 block of Furrow St. Another was reported on the same street in the 200 block just two minutes later, at 5:46 p.m.