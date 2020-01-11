Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Friday announced the arrest of 16-year-old Devon Bynum, who is charged with killing two people in November.
Police said Ayranna James, 22, and Courtney Richardson, 21, were fatally shot just before 3 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 1800 block of McHenry St. in the Southwest Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood. Charging documents for that case were not available Friday, but online court records show that Bynum was charged in a series of carjackings in the city and southwestern Baltimore County the same day.
Police sources said Friday that investigators believe the killings are connected to the carjacking spree.
Baltimore Police wrote in charging documents that Bynum and two other suspects carjacked a man just after 1:30 a.m. as he attempted to retrieve items from his car outside his Hollins Market home. The suspects held a gun to the victim, then took his Honda Accord and drove off.
At 5:15 a.m., police said, the group attempted to stop a Chrysler minivan, pointing a handgun at the driver, and attempted to take the van, but the driver managed to escape. Minutes later, police said, the same group approached another victim warming up their Chevrolet Monte Carlo, pointed a gun at the victim, and one of the suspects took the Monte Carlo as the other two fled in their vehicle.
About 20 minutes later, at Ryerson Circle in Lansdowne, two victims were warming up their cars when county police said the same group pointed a gun at them, demanding their cellphones, wallets and money.
At 7 a.m., police located the stolen Monte Carlo in the southern city neighborhood of Lakeland. Officers also saw a Honda Civic that had been reported stolen previously, and officers saw suspects walking toward both vehicles.
Officers began following the vehicles, prompting the suspects to flee. The driver of the Honda struck a police cruiser, and two of the suspects eventually were apprehended. Other officers continued to follow the Monte Carlo, believed driven by Bynum. At North Avenue and Dukeland Street, county police said, Bynum struck another vehicle and fled on foot.
County police wrote in the charging documents that, “based on the property recovered from the suspects, it was discovered the suspects were involved in at least four additional street robberies in Baltimore City.”
Public defenders listed for Bynum in the homicide case and county carjacking case could not be reached for comment Friday evening.