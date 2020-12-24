Maryland State Police investigating armed carjacking and abduction of deliverymen on I-495 inner loop

Two deliverymen in the yellow Freightliner truck said they had just exited from Interstate 95 South to the I-495 inner loop around 5 a.m. Thursday when a black Dodge Durango and black Mercedes-Benz sedan came close, according to the release. People in those two cars allegedly made the truck get off the interstate at gunpoint and insisted the two deliverymen — one from Forestville in Prince George’s County and one from Washington, D.C. — get out, according to the release.