Greensboro, Md--1/23/19--Greensboro Police Chief Michael Petyo watches the Greensboro police body camera video of police interaction with Anton Black. Black, 19, died while in custody of the police in September. The screening is at Greensboro City Hall. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun staff. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

A police officer in Delaware has been placed on administrative leave after prosecutors in Maryland charged him with misconduct regarding his previous law enforcement job in that state.

The Delaware State News reports that Camden police officer Mike Petyo was placed on leave on Friday.

Camden Police Chief Marcus Whitney said Saturday that an internal investigation is under way regarding Petyo’s status in the department.

Petyo was police chief in Greensboro on the state’s Eastern Shore before leaving this year.

Maryland’s prosecutor’s office said that Petyo made factual misrepresentations on behalf of one of his police officers in an application for certification. The application is reviewed to certify police officers for duty across the state.

Petyo declined to comment or say whether he had an attorney.

