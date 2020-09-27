Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old last seen in Western Maryland

An Amber alert was issued Sunday for a missing 9-month-old girl, Brady Sellers, last seen in Grantsville, according to the alert.
Sellers, who “should only be wearing a diaper,” has been missing since Sunday morning. She was last seen in the company of Keith Randall Kyle, a 35-year-old man, according to the alert.
Kyle is said to be driving a four-door blue 2010 Mazda 3 with orange rims and wipers, with Maryland license plate number 9ED0360. Kyle is 5-foot-10 and weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The alert says to not “take action” but to call #77 or 911. Those with information are asked to call Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101.