An FBI arrest affidavit accuses three men, two from Maryland, of being white supremacists who possessed a machine gun and smuggled a like-minded colleague into the country from Canada. They were charged after authorities became concerned they were heading to an upcoming gun rights rally in Virginia, according to law enforcement.
The Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Brian Mark Lemley, Jr., 33, of Elkton, and Newark, Del., William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Denton, and Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, a Canadian national, currently of Newark, Del with various guns and immigration violations. They are scheduled to appear in federal court at 2:45.
A federal law enforcement source and national media outlets have reported that investigators believed the men were going to attend the rally in Richmond, Va. Monday as the Virginia General Assembly is considering bills for stricter gun laws. Virginia’s governor has declared a state of emergency.
The three men were members of the the Base, a “racially motivated violent extremist group," according to an FBI criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday.
Lemley and Bilbrough each face charges of transporting and harboring Mathews, who authorities said illegally crossed over the U.S.-Canadian boarder in August. The group then spent several days driving back to Maryland, a route law enforcement agents tracked using cell phone location data, according to the criminal complaint.
None of the men are listed as having attorneys of the federal court website.
Law enforcement continued to track their whereabouts, including across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to Bilbrough’s home on the Eastern Shore, and then up to Elkton in Cecil County, near Lemley’s home.
In late November, authorities said Lemley received firearms parts shipped to him and Mathews to build a functioning assault rifle, the complaint said.
Lemley and Mathews were later allegedly observed using the gun at a Maryland gun range by FBI and ATF agents. At one point, Lemley allegedly told Mathews, “Oh oops, it looks like I accidentally made a machine gun," the complaint said.
Days before Christmas, authorities said Bilbrough joined Lemley and Mathews in Delaware where they discussed the manufacture of the hallucinogenic drug DMT, and attempted to make it. The three men also discussed the activities of the Base group and other members, the complaint said.
Authorities said Lemley later purchased more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition.
On Saturday, Lemley and Mathews returned to the Maryland gun range, and later, while returning to Lemley’s Delaware residence, they stopped at Lemley’s prior home in Elkton where they picked up plate carriers, which officials said are used to support body armor and the previously purchased 1,500 rounds of ammunition.
