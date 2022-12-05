Alleged members of MS-13 gang federally indicted, accused of four slayings in Baltimore City, County

A group of alleged members of the transnational MS-13 gang have been federally indicted in Maryland, with prosecutors accusing the men of the 2020 killings of four people in Baltimore and Baltimore County.

The indictment, filed last Wednesday, charges Wilson Arturo Constanza-Galdomez, Edis Omar Valenzuela-Rodriguez, Jonathan Pesquera-Puerto and Wualter Orellana-Hernandez with orchestrating a racketeering conspiracy responsible for the four homicides, two attempted killings and drug distribution from 2019 to 2020.

Online court records do not list attorneys for the men in the federal case.

Short for La Mara Salvatrucha, MS-13 is a violent gang comprised primarily of immigrants from El Salvador. In fact, some of the organization’s top commanders still call shots from prisons in the Central American country, federal prosecutors say. The gang first banded together in the U.S. in the 1980s in Los Angeles to protect against larger criminal enterprises run by Mexican immigrants.

MS-13′s presence has expanded throughout the country, all the way to the East Coast.

In Maryland, law enforcement officials have said, the gang has been particularly prevalent in Prince George’s, Montgomery, Frederick and Anne Arundel counties. At the same time, alleged MS-13 members have in the last two years been implicated by police and prosecutors in killings in the Baltimore area. Some of those slayings are listed as overt acts in the racketeering indictment.

The homicides described in the indictment bear hallmarks of the gang’s brutality: The victims, who are not identified in the federal charging document, were lured to parks and other remote places and stabbed, slashed and bludgeoned with knives, machetes and other weapons.

Prosecutors said the men charged in the killings reported the violence to gang leadership to gain clout and credibility; such acts are required as part of an initiation process, seen as a way to earn trust within the organization, according to the indictment.

The alleged spate of violence carried out by the indicted men began with the assault of a rival gang member on April 25, 2020 and lasted until June 6, 2020, when they forced a person, who the gang previously “greenlit” to be killed, at knife point to go to Dundalk and stabbed him multiple times.

