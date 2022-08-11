Suspect in Allegany County shooting arrested after Thursday morning car chase in Baltimore, state police say

A man suspected of an Allegany County shooting led federal agents and state troopers on a 4-mile chase through Baltimore, hitting an off-duty police officer’s car and climbing a fire escape before he was arrested early Thursday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Aiyontae Michael Moye, 18, is charged on an arrest warrant for a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Cumberland that left a 33-year-old man injured. Charges include first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony or violent crime.

Advertisement

After state police investigators identified Moye as a suspect, members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals searched for him Wednesday night.

Police found Moye apparently sleeping in a car just after 6 a.m. Thursday near Gwynns Falls Parkway and Windsor Mill Road next to Leakin Park in the Mount Holly neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore. A woman and child left the vehicle before Moye moved to the driver’s seat and led police on a chase east through the city.

Advertisement

After colliding with an off-duty Baltimore Police officer’s car at Dolphin Street and West Mount Royal Avenue in Mid-Town Belvedere, state police said, Moye fled on foot and climbed the fire escape of a building in the 1200 block of John Street. He was arrested on the roof and sustained no injuries in the crash or arrest, police said.

Moye is being held at Allegany County Detention Center awaiting an appearance before a court commissioner.

Baltimore City Police are investigating the crash involving the officer, according to state police.

Anyone seeking more information on the shooting investigation in Allegany County may contact the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600.