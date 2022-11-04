Maryland appeals court rules Hae Min Lee’s family’s appeal can continue

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals determined Hae Min Lee’s family’s appeal of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed can continue.

The Lee family, led by Young Lee, filed an appeal in late September claiming their rights as crime victims had been violated because they were not given enough notice about the Sept. 19 court hearing where Syed’s murder conviction was overturned, with a judge ordering a new trial.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of murdering Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend and former Woodlawn High School classmate. Syed’s case became known internationally after the podcast “Serial” documented his legal saga.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby exonerated Syed last month, dismissing the murder charge against him.

The Lee family has said it is not seeking to have Syed return to prison, and is instead hoping to establish that their rights as crime victims under Maryland law were violated.

The Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s Office has joined in supporting the Lees, going against Mosby’s office, who Frosh represents in these proceedings.

