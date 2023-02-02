Adnan Syed case: Watch live as Maryland court hears Lee family appeal

Over four months after the hearing that overturned Adnan Syed’s murder conviction in the 1999 killing of Woodlawn High School classmate Hae Min Lee, the Appellate Court of Maryland is set to hear arguments around 9:30 Thursday morning in an appeal from Lee’s brother that could set a precedent for victims across the criminal justice system. Young Lee is arguing he did not receive adequate notice of proceedings that freed Syed and was denied an opportunity to meaningfully participate as a representative of a victim. Watch live:

interacive_content