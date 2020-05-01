xml:space="preserve">
Maryland State Police searching for Baltimore County man who they say sexually assaulted a minor

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 30, 2020 10:32 PM
Maryland State Police said Thursday that they are looking for a 51-year-old Baltimore County man, Anthony Lyvonne Howes, who they say sexually assaulted a minor. Photo via Maryland State Police.
Maryland State Police said Thursday that they are looking for a 51-year-old Baltimore County man who they say sexually assaulted a minor.

Police said Anthony Lyvonne Howes, 51, of Halethorpe has been missing since November, when they tried to arrest him at his home. Authorities said Howes sexually assaulted a minor in Centreville in Queen Anne’s County.

Howes also has a warrant from the Baltimore County Police Department for providing false information for when he registered as a sex offender, police said. Police said he was last seen in Baltimore County and is 6 feet 1 and weighs 225 pounds.

Anyone with information on Howes’ whereabouts can call or text the Maryland State Apprehension Team at 410-996-4837.

