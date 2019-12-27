xml:space="preserve">

Anne Arundel police say county officers and members of the FBI shot someone Friday evening in Linthicum Heights, a county police spokeswoman confirmed.

Details, including the shooting victim’s condition, were not immediately available.

Anne Arundel Police Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said the shooting occurred on Gloria Drive, a residential street just beyond a commercial area.

Police tweeted that no officer or agent was injured. An FBI spokesman deferred comment to county authorities.

This will be updated as more information becomes available.

