Prince George’s County Police: 6-year-old boy shot, wounded when bullet hits apartment

CAPITOL HEIGHTS — A 6-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night when a bullet struck an apartment building in Maryland, police said.
News outlets reported that Prince George’s County Police said officers called to the building on Brooks Drive in Capitol Heights found the little boy shot in the stomach.
The boy was rushed to a hospital, but police said his injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.
The shot came from outside the apartment building. Police said the boy wasn’t targeted, but it’s unclear whether the apartment was the target.
No arrests have been made. Police were canvassing the area for suspects.