Maryland AMBER Alert cancelled for missing 3-year-old girl from Virginia

A Virginia child reported as missing late Tuesday night has been found safely, Fairfax County Police announced early Wednesday.

The child’s non-custodial mother is in custody and charges are pending, police said.

Officials issued an AMBER Alert in Maryland last night for Amelia Kraus, a 3-year-old girl from Fairfax County, Virginia. At the time, she was last seen in Alexandria, Virginia. Authorities later found her in West Virginia.

The child was believed to be in extreme danger, according to the alert issued by the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.

In a tweet, Maryland State Police indicated Kraus may have been “taken forcibly by her non-custodial mother,” 35-year-old Catherine Kraus, who could be driving a white 2019 Subaru sedan with Virginia plate EGLSWGS or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV.

