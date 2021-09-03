Gov. Hogan appoints Joseph Getty to become chief judge of Maryland’s highest court

Gov. Larry Hogan has chosen a short-term replacement for chief judge of Maryland’s highest court, selecting Joseph Getty — who must retire next year — while directing his staff to look for Getty’s eventual replacement.
Getty, a former Republican legislator who prior to his appointment on the Court of Appeals was Hogan’s chief legislative officer, will replace Mary Ellen Barbera, who is retiring after eight years leading the court.
But Getty himself will reach mandatory retirement age next April. The governor’s office said in a statement that Hogan has directed his chief legal counsel to “immediately begin a process to identify a new chief judge.”
To fill Barbera’s seat on the court, Hogan selected Court of Special Appeals Judge Steven B. Gould.
“Judge Gould is a distinguished jurist committed to justice and fairness, and it is my privilege to elevate him to the state’s highest court,” Hogan said in a statement.
This article will be updated.