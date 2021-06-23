Harford County man pleads guilty in federal court to entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A Maryland man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his participation in the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Robert Maurice Reeder, of Harford County, faces up to six months in prison for a federal charge of entering the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. when a large crowd stormed the building following a rally for former President Donald Trump.
Reeder was identified after the Federal Bureau of Investigation sent out images of those who breeched the capital. The Harford County State’s Attorney’s office later submitted a tip to the FBI that Reeder had been identified using facial recognition software, according to the complaint.
On January 20, Reeder, through his attorney, contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office and provided a compilation video of photos and videos taken by him on his cell phone during the insurrection. That information included video capturing the assault of Capitol police officer, according to the complaint. At the end of the video, Reeder said he was “gassed several times” and “shot with pepper balls,” the complaint said.
“We had to do...ah... battle with the Police inside. It was crazy...absolutely insane,” he said, according to the complaint.
His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.