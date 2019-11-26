A 22-year-old Baltimore man whose unwarranted arrest by Baltimore police in 2016 garnered national attention was identified as a homicide victim on Tuesday, according to Baltimore police.
Tionne Jones was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Greenmount Sunday evening where the Greenmount West, Barclay and East Baltimore Midway neighborhoods intersect.
Baltimore officers responded to the shooting scene close to 6:09 p.m. Jones and another 28-year-old man were suffering from gunshot wounds in the torso. Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.
Jones was 18 in 2016 when police arrested him as he stood in the doorway of his East Baltimore home. In a video taken by a friend, Jones can be seen telling a police officer that his mother wasn’t home, and that police needed a warrant to enter.
Jones had done nothing wrong, prosecutors and police later acknowledged. Still, the video shows a second police officer arriving on the scene, grabbing Jones and shoving him to the ground. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, and prosecutors quickly dropped all charges and said he was wrongly arrested.
In April Jones filed a civil lawsuit against one of the officers who grabbed him. Court records show the case was still active, and just two weeks ago lawyers filed notices of expert witness testimony and shared discovery information, a routine part of civil litigation.
Police have provided no details about his shooting and Monday evening the block where Jones was shot was late blocked off with police still tied on a rail near an old boarded up building.
Additionally, Baltimore police identified another male, Brian Moore, 36, who was shot and killed in the 1800 block of West Pratt Street in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Officers arrived at the shooting scene at approximately 12:45 p.m. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Baltimore police.
