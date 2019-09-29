Police identify man killed by police after attacking people at Hunt Valley Towne Centre

Baltimore County police have identified the man who stabbed four people with a hunting knife and beat another at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre on Saturday before being shot to death by officers: Jamaal Ramone Taylor, 31, of the 6000 block of Amberwood Road in Northeast Baltimore.
Taylor was fatally shot by police near the busy shopping complex’s McCormick Road entrance after attacking three people inside Hunt Valley Wine Liquor & Beer, stabbing a fourth person outside a nearby store, and wounding a fifth person on the patio of the Noodles & Company restaurant, according to police. All were expected to survive.
“Detectives are continuing the investigation into the series [of] incidents, including obtaining additional surveillance video in an effort to piece together a timeline of Taylor’s actions at the shopping center yesterday afternoon,” police said in a news release.
Taylor was previously sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to second-degree assault in 2012, according to online court records. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree burglary in 2011, records show. And he was sentenced to two months in prison in 2007, at age 19, for a handgun charge, records show.
His family could not immediately be reached for comment.
Security guards escorted Taylor from the liquor store and off mall property before the attacks, but he returned about 1:30 p.m. and was aggressively demanding money and brandishing the hunting knife, which had a three-inch blade, according to police.
Alicyn Ames, a spokeswoman for Greenberg Gibbons, which developed and owns the Hunt Valley Towne Centre, confirmed that on-site security first responded to escort the man away, then called county police when he returned. She referred further questions to police.
“We’re really glad and relieved there were no life-threatening injuries to our guests,” Ames said.
The attacks came on a warm Saturday afternoon, and families said they were shocked by the violence at suburban mall, a place of boutique shops and restaurants.
Anyone, including drivers or pedestrians, who saw the attacks or saw the police shooting is asked to call 410-307-2020.