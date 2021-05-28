Baltimore County police investigating homicide after man found dead on Hammonds Ferry Road

Baltimore County police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found with gunshot wounds off Hammonds Ferry Road Saturday, according to law enforcement.
Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Orlando Carranza-Portillo in a Friday news release.
Police say Carranza-Portilla was found by a passerby on the side of the road “near some thick brush” on Hammonds Ferry Road at the Anne Arundel County line around 11 a.m. May 22.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise money for his funeral.
Police ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020. Callers can send anonymous tips through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP. Metro Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and charges.