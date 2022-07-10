Two dead Sunday morning after report of assault, Baltimore County Police say

A man and a woman are dead after a reported assault early Sunday in the Parkville area, Baltimore County Police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the assault call at 4:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of Lackawanna Avenue, the release said. Veronica Ramirez, 47, who suffered from severe trauma, died at a hospital, and Gerardo Sanjuan-Ramirez, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Ramirez and Sanjuan-Ramirez were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies, the release said.

Police said detectives are not seeking any other suspects.