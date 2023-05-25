Man charged in 2018 Baltimore County killing of ex-Morgan State women’s basketball captain who was set to testify

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An incarcerated man was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old Morgan State University graduate more than four years after the women’s basketball player was killed outside a sports bar in Overlea.

Baltimore County Police served Kenneth Davis, a 32-year-old former Windsor Mill resident currently serving a sentence at the Maryland Correctional Training Center, with an arrest warrant Wednesday charging him with first-degree murder for the Sept. 6, 2018, shooting of Tracey Carrington.

Carrington, who was working as an assistant basketball coach and substitute teacher after graduating from Morgan, was killed as she and a friend were getting into a parked car after leaving S&S Lounge in the 6900 block of Belair Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police said a suspect walked up and began shooting at Carrington, striking her multiple times, and fled in a vehicle.

At the time of her death, the West Baltimore native was set to testify as a prosecution witness against two brothers accused of fatally shooting Stanley Brunson Jr., 29, and Shameek Joyner, 28, in April 2018 at a Towson apartment complex. The brothers, Norwood and Nyghee Johnson, were released on bail pending their eventual trial where they were both convicted of murder in 2020. In the days that followed Carrington’s death, police would not say whether she was targeted because she was a witness in the case.

The indictment unsealed Wednesday charges Davis with a felony witness tampering offense in addition to murder and firearms violations. It does not directly reference the double-murder case, alleging only that Davis “did by force endeavor to impede” Carrington’s official duty as a witness by shooting her.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger and police spokesperson Trae Corbin declined Wednesday evening to comment further than the indictment and a police news release.

Tracey Carrington, a Dundalk graduate who played at Morgan State, later competed in Australia and Switzerland. (Barney Gomez / HANDOUT)

Carrington grew up in Mondawmin but eventually moved to Dundalk, and was named as an All-Metro first-team pick by The Baltimore Sun for girls basketball her senior year at Dundalk High School. One of the first in her family to attend college, she majored in sociology at Morgan, with a minor in criminal justice. Carrington became a captain of Morgan’s women’s basketball team, and after graduating she competed overseas in Australia and Switzerland as part of the Baltimore Cougars Legends program.

Davis is scheduled for a bail review Thursday afternoon at Baltimore County Circuit Court in Towson. Court records didn’t list a lawyer for him Wednesday evening.