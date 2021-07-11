Randallstown man confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend in her White Marsh home, charging documents say

According to the documents, Chisala told officers he drove to Green’s home on Proctor Avenue with his handgun. At that time, it wasn’t loaded, and the magazines were in his pocket, he told police. After the two argued, Chisala went into the backyard of the home and loaded his weapon, the documents said. He walked back inside the house and placed the gun under Green’s bed, and continued to argue with her, according to the documents.