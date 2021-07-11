Randallstown man confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend in her White Marsh home, charging documents say

A Randallstown man charged in the death of his ex-girlfriend allegedly confessed to shooting and killing her in her White Marsh home Thursday, according to charging documents.
Gomezgeka L. Chisala, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of of 32-year-old Shaunya Green, Baltimore County police said.
Chisala, who was arrested at the crime scene, confessed to the killing in an interview with officers at police headquarters, according to charging documents.
“I’m guilty. I fired the shot. I killed her,” the Randallstown resident told officers, according to the documents.
Attempts to reach Chisala and his family were unsuccessful Sunday. He was ordered held without bail, and no lawyer was listed for him in court documents.
According to the documents, Chisala told officers he drove to Green’s home on Proctor Avenue with his handgun. At that time, it wasn’t loaded, and the magazines were in his pocket, he told police. After the two argued, Chisala went into the backyard of the home and loaded his weapon, the documents said. He walked back inside the house and placed the gun under Green’s bed, and continued to argue with her, according to the documents.
He eventually retrieved the gun, and Green struggled with Chisala for the weapon, according to the documents. One shot was fired but did not hit anyone before Chisala took hold of the gun and shot Green in the neck, the documents said.
At about 4:30 a.m., officers arrived on the scene. They found Green, who was taken to Franklin Square Hospital and pronounced dead at about 5:40 a.m. According to charging documents, when police asked for a description of the suspect, Chisala raised his hand.