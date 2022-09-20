Pine Grove Middle School evacuated in Baltimore County due to suspicious package; all children safe, officials say

Pine Grove Middle School students and staff in Baltimore County are being evacuated Tuesday afternoon because of a suspicious package on the property, officials reported.

They’re being evacuated first to Pine Grove Elementary School, less than a mile away, and then bussed to Parkville High School, 2600 Putty Hill Ave. in Parkville.

Advertisement

ALERT: Pine Grove MS students and staff are being evacuated to Pine Grove ES due to a suspicious package on property. @BaltCoPolice is actively investigating. Reunification will take place at Parkville HS. More information will be shared with families as it becomes available. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) September 20, 2022

“The children are all safe,” Baltimore County Police tweeted. Students were evacuated and bussed to the high school about noon. “The evacuation is out of an abundance of caution.”

A reunification site has been set up at the high school, police said.

Advertisement

#BCoPD is investigating a suspicious package in the area of Pine Grove Middle School. Out of an abundance of caution, Pine Grove Middle School has been evacuated. Students are being transported to Parkville HS for reunification. All CHILDREN ARE SAFE AND WELL. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 20, 2022

Charles Herndon, a spokesman for Baltimore County Public Schools, said the school system received information about a “suspicious package” on the campus around mid-morning on Tuesday. Herndon said out of an “abundance of caution,” students were evacuated.

He said he didn’t have information about how police learned about the package or any threats.

”Everybody’s safe. Everybody’s fine. It’s just a matter at this point of finding out what’s happening on the police side,” Herndon said.

Security Boulevard is shut down from Woodlawn Drive to Interstate 695, including the exit to I-695 toward Baltimore City, while police investigate, BCPD said.

All of Whitehead Court is closed, as well as Whitehead Road between Security Boulevard and Whitestone Road, police said.

This story might be updated.