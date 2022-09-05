Bel Air man killed in fiery crash on Baltimore beltway near Pikesville

A Bel Air man was killed over the Labor Day weekend after his car crashed into a disabled semi tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of the Baltimore Beltway in Pikesville.

The truck driver was not injured.

Advertisement

Anthony Robert Schepis, 35, of Bel Air was killed in the collision, that occurred at 9:05 p.m. Friday on I-695 near the exit for Stevenson Road, according to a Maryland State Police news release.

The release said that Schepis was driving a silver Nissan Frontier when it veered off the road for unknown reasons and collided with the truck, causing both vehicles to burst into flames.

Advertisement

Schepis was declared dead at the scene, the news release said.

The outer loop of the highway was temporarily closed following the collision, and the release said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.