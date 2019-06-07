Man injured in overnight shooting at Prettyboy Reservoir, Baltimore County police say

A man was injured in a shooting Thursday night at Prettyboy Reservoir, the Baltimore County Police said.

Officers were called just after 6 p.m. for a shooting at the 18100 block of Prettyboy Dam Road at Prettyboy Reservoir, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim told police that he had gotten in an argument with the man who shot him, police said. The suspect fled before the police arrived.

Baltimore County police are asking the public to contact the department with any information about this shooting at 410-307-2020.