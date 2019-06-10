Uber driver accused of raping woman in Timonium denied bail

An Uber driver accused of raping a woman who had requested a ride from him was denied bail Monday.

Baltimore County police charged 31-year-old Joshua Jamaal Robinson with sexually assaulting a woman Saturday night in the back seat of his vehicle.

An attorney was not listed as representing Robinson in court records Monday.

Police say the 25-year-old woman’s father used a phone app to locate her near Jenifer Road and West Timonium Road.

The father told police his daughter was in the back seat of the car when he arrived and appeared “visibly upset.” Ultimately, the suspect sped off, throwing the victim’s pocketbook out the window behind him, police said.

Robinson is facing charges of second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses and two counts of second-degree assault.

Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.

