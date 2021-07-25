Man, 26, shot and killed in Pikesville area, police say

Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the Pikesville area Friday night.
Officers found Errol Davis just before midnight in the 6900 block of Brookmill Road, county police said Saturday.
Davis, of the 5300 block of Overhill Road, had been shot once, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police released no other details. Investigators asked anyone with information to call them at 410-307-2020 and said callers may remain anonymous.