Girl, 17, shot in Gwynn Oak, Baltimore County Police say

A 17-year-old girl was shot early Saturday in the Gwynn Oak area of Baltimore County, police said.
County police say she was shot in the upper body just after 3 a.m. in the 5900 block of Liberty Road. The girl, whose name was not released, is expected to survive her injuries.
They released no other details on the shooting. They said Saturday night that detectives “are investigating the circumstances under which" it occurred.
Detectives asked anyone with information to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.