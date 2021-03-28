Fatal shooting in Essex | PHOTOS

Two people were killed and one injured in a shooting at a Royal Farms convenience store and gas station in Essex just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Baltimore County police said. About 15 minutes later, police were called to an apartment complex 5 minutes away for a report of a fire and a person shot. It's unclear whether the two incidents are related at this time.
(Amy Davis)
Essex shooting
Det. Robert Reason and Joy Stewart, both with the Baltimore County Police Department Public Information Office, stand within the cordoned-off parking lot of the Royal Farms on Middleborough Road in Essex during an investigation of a triple shooting that killed two people and left one injured on Sunday morning.
(Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Essex shooting
Jodie Oxenrider watches the police investigation at the Royal Farms on Middleborough Road in Essex after a triple shooting left two people dead and one injured on Sunday morning.
(Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Essex shooting
Baltimore County police investigate a triple shooting just before 7 a.m. Sunday at the Royal Farms on Middleborough Road in Essex. Two people were killed, and one person was injured, police said.
(Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Essex shooting
Baltimore County police investigate a triple shooting just before 7 a.m. Sunday at the Royal Farms on Middleborough Road in Essex. Two people were killed, and one person was injured, police said.
(Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Essex shooting
Police stand guard as investigators examine the area around an apartment fire in the 1400 block of Winter Park Circle at the Hartland Ridge apartment complex in Essex. Police said a fatality in connection with the fire appeared to be from a self-inflicted wound.
(Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Essex shooting
Baltimore County police investigate a triple shooting just before 7 a.m. Sunday at the Royal Farms on Middleborough Road in Essex. Two people were killed, and one person was injured, police said.
(Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Essex shooting
Baltimore County police investigate a triple shooting just before 7 a.m. Sunday at the Royal Farms on Middleborough Road in Essex. Two people were killed, and one person was injured, police said.
(Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Essex shooting
Police stand guard as investigators examine an apartment fire in the 1400 block of Winter Park Circle at the Hartland Ridge apartment complex in Essex. Police report a fatality in connection with the fire appeared to be from a self-inflicted wound.
(Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)