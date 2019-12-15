An 18-year-old man was killed, another man was shot, and a third was stabbed in separate incidents in Baltimore County over the weekend, police said.
Antonio Hudgins, 18, was killed just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the first block of S. Hawthorne Road in Middle River, police said. Police said officers found him suffering trauma to the body after they responded to a call, but they did not provide information on the manner of his death.
Homicide detectives are investigating, police said.
A 26-year-old man drove himself to a hospital after being shot about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of English Oak Road in Parkville, police said. Officers responded to the hospital to interview the victim, and detectives are investigating.
In the third incident, a 49-year-old man was stabbed in Woodlawn on Saturday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.
The victim, Christopher Williams, was found stabbed about 2:25 p.m. in the first block of Masefield Road, police said.
Williams was taken to a hospital; Baltimore County police spokesman Detective Rob Reason said he did not know Williams’ condition.
No further details were provided.