Before he killed three neighbors in Woodlawn, Everton Brown menaced his community for years, residents say

When Ivory Williams heard the explosion near his home in Woodlawn Saturday morning, he peered out his front door and saw a man dressed all in black standing outside. Williams called out, asking the man if he was all right.
When the man turned around, Williams realized it was his neighbor from two doors down. The very same neighbor who had harassed his family for years, so much so that they went to court less than two months ago to secure a peace order against him.
Then, Williams saw the gun.
“It looked like his gun was jammed. He was trying to un-jam his gun,” said Williams, 49. “I ducked and ran back into the house and slammed the door.”
Later, he would discover that he forgot to lock it.
Now, the Williams family is left to wonder what might have happened if their neighbor’s rampage wasn’t cut short. Police shot and killed 56-year-old Everton Brown Saturday, after he set fire to his townhome in the Parkview Crossing complex, barged into the home next door and killed two of the occupants and shot two other neighbors in the parking lot, killing one.
“It is just bewildering to us that he would do that to our next door neighbors, being that he was targeting us for so long,” said Ivory Williams Jr., 22. “There’s just no telling the thought process of this man. There’s just no telling.”
The explosion and fire tore through a chain of connected townhomes, leaving the Williams family home badly damaged by smoke, fire, water and the firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the blaze.
For years, Brown had shouted obscenities at the family from his property, alleging they were working with federal agents to surveil him, a delusion that seemed to fuel his every move. He kept a large sign on his car, warning of illegal searches by the authorities, carefully placed tape on his door whenever he left and built a fence in his backyard, and then another stacked on top of it, the Williams family said.
“If I came out to my car, coming from work, going to the grocery store, checking the mailbox. It did not matter,” said Kara WIlliams, 50. If Brown was out there, he’d usually say something.
“He used to say my husband went into his house. He said ‘I know you were in there because you left a cigarette butt there.’ He said we went into his home and poisoned his dogs. It has been hell with him living two doors from us,” she said. “Every day it’s like ‘Oh god, is he outside?’”
They saw him yell at other neighbors too, including the Quintanillas. Brown killed two members of that family — husband and wife — after forcing his way into their home, police say.
“The same thing he would do to us, he would do the same thing to them,” Ivory Williams said. “They would have company over and have encounters, they would try to ignore it.”
The WIlliams family decided to file a peace order against Brown after an incident earlier this year. That day, when Williams Jr. came home and pulled into his parking spot, he saw Brown, whose parking spot wasn’t nearby, pull in beside him. Then, Brown stepped out of his car and pointed a flashlight at Williams Jr., who sat inside. After Williams Jr. exited the carto confront him, Brown pulled a bat from his vehicle and began to chase him, Williams Jr. said. Williams Jr. took shelter in his home.
When the police arrived, they told the family that Brown had a long history of confrontations with others, and they didn’t plan to detain him, Kara Williams said.
But weeks later, Brown filed assault charges against Williams Jr., the family said, and the police came to speak with them again, recommending they try to get a peace order.
The family secured one on April 5 that would last six months, and the charges against Williams Jr. weren’t prosecuted, Kara Williams said. Still, the threats continued.
“Once we got the peace order, he still would say things like: ‘Oh, I can’t get y’all right now, but I’m gonna get you one day.’” Williams Jr. said. “When you’ve been living next door to somebody for over 10 years who does stuff like that every day, you don’t know what to take serious.”
The family tried to bring the incidents to the attention of the home owners association, but representatives told them they couldn’t do anything to stop Brown’s behavior, Kara Williams said.
Over the years, a number of residents complained about Brown, said Shireen Hodge, president of the Fair Brook Home Owners Association, which also covers Parkview Crossing. The association would frequently tell them to contact law enforcement, or reach out to a tow company if Brown parked his vehicle in their parking spot, something he tended to do on occasion.
“My advice has always been: You have the right to call the police if you feel that the situation is escalating,” Hodge said.
Friday, Kara Williams said she found out that Brown was appealing her peace order. The next day, she was awoken by the sound of Brown’s home erupting into flames.
Now, the family is living in a hotel with the belongings they salvaged from their home in trash bags, thankful that they escaped the violence and eager to move away from the neighborhood.
“We are ever so grateful we have our life,” Kara Williams said. “All this can be replaced. But it could have been avoided.”