3 dead, 2 injured, 2 ‘unaccounted for’ in Woodlawn fire and police shooting

Three people were killed, two were injured and another two were “unaccounted for” after a fire and a police shooting in a townhouse neighborhood in Woodlawn Saturday morning, Baltimore County Police said.
A 2-alarm fire was burning in the 7300 block of Maury Road when police arrived and shot a man they said was armed. A total of five people were involved in the incident, officials said, but police did not initially provide their names, ages or details on their involvement.
Police said the armed man was “neutralized,” although they did not release his name.
The Baltimore County Fire Department was able to work the fire, and there is “no current threat to the community,” according to police.
