A Gwynn Oak woman is charged with first-degree murder as police say she shot and killed a man in September who was found in front of his Woodlawn home.
Baltimore County police wrote in a news release that Fanchon Burton, 32, of the 1900 block of Richglen Drive, is charged with the murder of Al Taveius Webb in Woodlawn on Sept. 25.
Police investigated reports of a shooting Sept. 25 at 1:25 a.m. in the area of the 3000 block of Fairview Road and found Webb shot and lying in the front yard of his home.
Medics attempted to resuscitate the man and he was taken to Sinai Hospital for further treatment, but he ultimately was pronounced dead later that day.
Police did not describe a motive for why Burton shot Webb, but wrote that she “drove the victim to the 3000 block of Fairview Road where she shot and killed him, then fled the scene.”
Burton is being held without bond after a bail review hearing Tuesday. Burton has no attorney listed in online court records.