Baltimore County man who threw drugs out window pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

A Woodlawn man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in U.S. District Court on Wednesday after prosecutors said investigators found 3 kilograms of the synthetic opioid at his home.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release that Devon Denzel Thompson, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the charge after prosecutors accused him of fleeing from police and throwing drugs out his window during a traffic stop last year.
An attorney for Thompson could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The office wrote that Thompson drove away from police during a traffic stop March 16, 2018, and, as he was being chased by police, began throwing items out the window.
Police later caught up to him and arrested him, the office wrote, finding a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
The office wrote that officers later recovered a bag of more than 40 grams of fentanyl that was thrown from the vehicle.
After Thompson’s arrest, the office wrote that investigators obtained a search warrant for Thompson’s home and found 3 kilograms of fentanyl, a handgun and more than $10,000 in cash from his bedroom.
Thompson will face 10 to 12 years in prison if U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III accepts the terms of the agreement and its sentencing recommendations, the office wrote.