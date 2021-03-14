Man fatally shot in Windsor Mill, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police say a man was fatally shot in Windsor Mill early Sunday morning.
The department said an unidentified man was shot in the upper body just before 4:30 a.m. in the area near Millvale Road and Liberty Road, according to a news release. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police did not identify the man or a suspect in his death.
The department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-307-2020 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-756-2587.