Baltimore County police investigate two shootings Saturday

Baltimore County police say a man was shot in Windsor Mill around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Officers found the man, who was shot in the lower body, in the 1900 block of Brookdale Road. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
It’s at least the second weekend shooting in the county. Police said just after midnight Saturday, a 20-year-old shooting victim walked into a local hospital. The man had been shot in his upper body.
Anyone with information on either incident should call police at 410-307-2020.
Rewards of up to $2,000 are offered by Metro Crime Stoppers for information that leads to arrests and charges in felony cases. Call 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be offered anonymously.