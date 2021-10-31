Baltimore County man pleads guilty to participating in COVID-19 vaccine scam

On Jan. 11, 2021, an undercover Homeland Security Investigations special agent contacted a number advertised on the fake website, “Modernatx.shop.” The undercover agent then exchanged emails with the scammers, and arranged to pay $6,000 for 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine — the first half up front and the second after delivery. The money was to be sent to the Navy Federal Credit Union account Oluwalade had acquired.