Woman killed in Windsor Mill was murdered by man who then shot, gravely injured himself, Baltimore County police say

A woman fatally shot in a Windsor Mill apartment building Friday was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, who then shot himself in a murder-suicide attempt, according to Baltimore County Police.
Marlen Xioma Maldonado-Caceres, 30, was found shot in the hallway of an apartment building in the 7200 block of Chippenham Place Friday morning. She died later that day at a local hospital, police said.
Police revealed on Saturday that her ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle parked nearby. They believe that the ex-boyfriend shot himself after shooting Maldonado-Caceres.
Police have not released the identity of the ex-boyfriend, who is in “grave condition” at a local hospital.
Detectives are not looking for any other suspects, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call county homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.