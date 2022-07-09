Baltimore County Police investigate Friday shooting in Windsor Mill that left man wounded

Baltimore County Police are investigating after a shooting on Friday in Windsor Mill that left a man injured.

Police said a 35-year-old man sought treatment for a gunshot wound at a local hospital around 9:40 p.m. Friday. A Saturday news release from the agency said he had been shot in the 3500 block of Langrehr Road, a residential area off Liberty Road, west of the Baltimore Beltway.

The shooting victim is in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore County’s Violent Crimes Unit at 410-307-2020.