Former Baltimore County Police officer pleads guilty in bribery case

A former Baltimore County Police officer pleaded guilty Monday to a wire fraud charge, admitting in a plea agreement that he took bribes and falsely certified handgun license applicants’ training.

William R. Johnson, 33, no longer works for the county police department, the agency said in a news release following the Monday guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. He was suspended without pay when he was indicted in connection with the scheme in October 2021, shortly after the FBI raided his Essex home.

After becoming a licensed handgun instructor in 2019, Johnson solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks from people who were applying for handgun and wear-and-carry licenses from the Maryland State Police, according to his plea agreement.

In return for $100 to $200 sent through electronic apps like Venmo and CashApp, Johnson would falsely certify the applicants had completed required training in his presence. At least four hours of training are required for handgun qualification licenses, and 16 hours for initial wear-and-carry permits as well as eight more for renewal applications.

The scheme netted Johnson over $16,000, according to the agreement filed Monday. He will be required to pay that amount as a money judgment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland said in a news release.

Several instant message exchanges listed in the plea agreement show Johnson offering to sign off on the training requirement. In one conversation about the scheme, Johnson gave a person, who is only identified by the initials A.F., information on a county police narcotics investigation, leading A.F. to deduce a possible police informant.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced July 13. He faces a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Johnson joined the Baltimore County force in 2008 and became a narcotics detective in 2014. He was suspended with pay and charged with drunken driving offenses in 2020 after being clocked driving 105 mph on Interstate 95. He was given probation before judgment in that case, according to court records.